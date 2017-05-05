how do you cook with – and perfect dishes including – an ingredient that is not legal everywhere? Managing producer Sally Swift talks with Dan Souza, executive editor of Cook’s Science, about cooking with cannabis. After their interview, he shared an in-depth Cook’s Science article "Beyond Brownies: The Science of Cooking with Cannabis" on the topic.
Cooking with cannabis: Cook's Science explores a complicated culinary trend | The Splendid Table
