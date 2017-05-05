Newsvine

WilliamJasminemf

WilliamJasminemf does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 8 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2016

Cooking with cannabis: Cook's Science explores a complicated culinary trend | The Splendid Table

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by WilliamJasminemf View Original Article: Splendid
Seeded on Fri May 5, 2017 5:13 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

how do you cook with – and perfect dishes including – an ingredient that is not legal everywhere? Managing producer Sally Swift talks with Dan Souza, executive editor of Cook’s Science, about cooking with cannabis. After their interview, he shared an in-depth Cook’s Science article "Beyond Brownies: The Science of Cooking with Cannabis" on the topic.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor