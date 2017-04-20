Public Opinion On The Environment And Global Warming: Is It Changing?

A new Pew Research Center poll confirms what other polls conducted over many years have shown: the Democratic Party has a very substantial advantage over the GOP on handling the environment. In the Pew poll, the Democrats have a 31-percentage point advantage (59 to 28 percent) on the issue – a larger margin than on any of the other 11 issues tested in the poll. Our own examination of 89 similar questions asked since 1971 finds only one instance where the GOP bested the Democrats on the issue. In addition, in a series of questions on climate change asked during the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton led Donald Trump as the candidate better able to handle climate change. Given Democrats substantial advantage, why have they not been able to capitalize on the issue politically? Why do both issues rank relatively low in poll questions on public priorities? Could this be changing under President Trump?